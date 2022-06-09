Allies warn Boris Johnson not to reward disloyalty by placating rebels

Allies of Boris Johnson have warned him not to reward rebels as he begins a policy blitz designed to overcome deep rifts in his party over his leadership.

They rejected calls for Mr Johnson to widen his cabinet and woo some of the 148 MPs who tried to end his premiership on Monday night, suggesting instead that he should sack ministers yet to publicly support him.

Mr Johnson will attempt to relaunch his government after pleas for MPs to move on from calls for him to resign over his role in the Partygate scandal fell on deaf ears.