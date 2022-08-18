Boris Johnson refusal to resign was ‘bit odd’, says Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said he found Boris Johnson’s attempt to hang on as prime minister after a revolt by government ministers “a bit odd”.

The former chancellor admitted he found it strange that Johnson refused to go for “a couple of days” even as dozens of cabinet members and junior ministers began to resign.

Sunak said he had “reached out” to Johnson since his resignation over Partygate and “standards” helped spark a series of departures in early July – but said the PM was still ignoring his messages.