New blow for Boris Johnson as home ownership plans dismissed as unworkable and a ‘gimmick’

Beleaguered prime minister promises ‘revolution’ – but cabinet minister admits impact will be ‘modest’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 10 June 2022 14:00
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Boris Johnson confirms plans to extend Right to Buy scheme targeting 2.5 million households

Experts have dismissed Boris Johnson’s plans to boost home ownership as doomed to fail and likely to fuel the housing crisis, in a blow to his hopes of rescuing his troubled premiership.

The beleaguered prime minister promised a “revolution” to complete Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy shake-up and get low earners on the property ladder through a “benefits for bricks” scheme.

But he was hit by a wall of criticism that the ideas betrayed a lack of understanding of how the mortgage market works, as well as being hugely expensive – threatening promised tax cuts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in