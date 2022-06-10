Experts have dismissed Boris Johnson’s plans to boost home ownership as doomed to fail and likely to fuel the housing crisis, in a blow to his hopes of rescuing his troubled premiership.

The beleaguered prime minister promised a “revolution” to complete Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy shake-up and get low earners on the property ladder through a “benefits for bricks” scheme.

But he was hit by a wall of criticism that the ideas betrayed a lack of understanding of how the mortgage market works, as well as being hugely expensive – threatening promised tax cuts.