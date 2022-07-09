Rwanda: Fresh attempt to transport asylum seekers likely despite Boris Johnson’s ‘no major decisions’ pledge
No 10 says controversial move is ‘existing policy – which is allowed, despite prime minister’s ’caretaker’ status
A fresh attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is likely in the coming weeks despite Boris Johnson’s promise to make no “major” decisions.
The outgoing prime minister’s spokesman said the move would fall under “existing policy” – which is allowed, despite his resignation and “caretaker” status.
Asked if a flight is possible even before this month’s judicial review into the legality of the controversial policy”, he told The Independent: “It is.”
