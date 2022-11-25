Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join Tory rebellion against onshore wind ban

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion against a defacto ban on new onshore windfarms, in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s authority.

The former prime ministers signed an amendment to the government’s Levelling Up Bill tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister in both their governments, to allow onshore wind development.

Mr Clarke said he was “delighted” to gain their backing.