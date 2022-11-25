Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join Tory rebellion against onshore wind ban
Rishi Sunak’s authority tested by revolt against decision to keep ban in place
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion against a defacto ban on new onshore windfarms, in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s authority.
The former prime ministers signed an amendment to the government’s Levelling Up Bill tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister in both their governments, to allow onshore wind development.
Mr Clarke said he was “delighted” to gain their backing.
