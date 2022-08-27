Boris Johnson says next PM will ‘plainly’ have to provide more cash for energy bills
Existing support payments ‘going to be augmented’ by sucessor, claims caretaker PM
Boris Johnson has said his successor will “plainly” have to provide further direct cash payments to help Britons cope with soaring energy bills in an apparent message to Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss.
The foreign secretary, strong favourite to beat Rishi Sunak in the Tory contest, has yet to commit to any extra financial payments to ease the pain coming in October – when annual gas and electricity bills are set to rise to £3,549.
Johnson put pressure on Truss to commit to extra direct payments by suggesting more cash support was inevitable, as he responded to Ofgem’s announcement of an 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap,
