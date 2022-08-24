Conservative leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have suffered a new blow after polling showed Tory voters would prefer one candidate over either of them – Boris Johnson.

Support for the ousted Conservative leader was more than that for Ms Truss and Mr Sunak combined, YouGov found.

The findings will put pressure on whoever wins the keys to No 10 next month, with little over two years to go until the next general election.