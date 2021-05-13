Y

ou can’t say anything nowadays! Tony Blair has attacked the minefield of woke culture – claiming he’s “terrified” to tackle tough subjects in case he “says something I should not say”. A fellow former prime minister will have to choose his words very, very carefully today. David Cameron will be forced to tackle the tough subject of his tenacious lobbying work when he goes before MPs on two select committees. The current inhabitant of No 10, meanwhile, is keeping quiet about an embarrassing court order for an unsettled debt. Perhaps Boris Johnson can be persuaded to say something about the mysterious unpaid bill?

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: