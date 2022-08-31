Bowel cancer linked to ultra-processed foods, research suggests
Men who ate the highest amount of ultra-processed food had a 29 per cent increased risk of bowel cancer, reports Aisha Rimi
Consuming lots of ultra-processed foods, such as sweet or savoury packaged snacks, sugary drinks, or instant noodles, could increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer, a new study suggests.
Academics in the US examined the association between eating ultra-processed foods and the risk of bowel cancer.
Their findings were based on three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, where participants were tracked for 24 to 28 years, during which 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified.
