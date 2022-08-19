A former BP executive has called on the government to freeze the UK’s energy cap price, saying it cannot allow millions of people to be pushed into fuel poverty.

Nick Butler, a former adviser to Gordon Brown who worked for the energy giant for three decades, said annual costs should not be allowed to rise from £1,971 to almost £3,600 from October.

Unless ministers step in to block the expected increase, the average UK household could then be hit by another steep rise, having to pay a devastating £4,266 for energy next year.