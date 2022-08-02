Anger as BP profits triple to $8.5bn amid soaring household energy bills

BP’s profit tripled to $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high - as families struggled to afford soaring household energy bills.

The oil giant on Tuesday announced the profits across April-June, up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.

So far this year, BP has raked in $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021