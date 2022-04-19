Human brain has ‘alarm system’ to suppress intrusive thoughts
Increased activity in a region of the brain shows how it can inhibit unwanted memories, reports Aisha Rimi
A region of the human brain has an “alarm system” that helps inhibit intrusive thoughts, according to a new study.
This area proactively detects unwanted memories and alerts other regions of the brain to suppress them.
The study’s lead author Maité Crespo García and researchers said the mechanism is an example of “an adaptive ability of humans,” but concluded: “How and when reminders to unwelcome memories come to trigger prefrontal control mechanisms remains unknown.”
