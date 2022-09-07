Jump to content
New justice secretary Brandon Lewis ‘must negotiate’ to end barristers’ strike

Victims’ Commissioner says Dominic Raab’s refusal to meet striking barristers was ‘reckless failure’ as delays mount

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Wednesday 07 September 2022 17:21
Comments
<p>Criminal barristers gather outside the Supreme Court for a rally following the start of an indefinite strike action on 6 September 2022</p>

Criminal barristers gather outside the Supreme Court for a rally following the start of an indefinite strike action on 6 September 2022

(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New justice secretary Brandon Lewis has been told he “must open negotiations” with barristers to end a strike that has disrupted thousands of court hearings.

Dominic Raab refused to meet with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) during a months-long dispute over the government fees paid for defending people who cannot afford legal representation.

Industrial action that started in June has escalated to an indefinite, total strike, with Ministry of Justice figures suggesting that 1,300 cases a week will be disrupted as a result.

