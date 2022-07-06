Becoming a mother after breast cancer does not harm chance of surviving illness, study finds
‘It provides reassurance for the growing number of women who want to start or complete their families after breast cancer treatment,’ says professor
Giving birth to a child after having breast cancer has no detrimental effect on the woman’s prospects of surviving the illness, according to a new study.
The report, carried out by the Medical Research Council Centre for Reproductive Health, at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, found out the likelihood of overcoming breast cancer is also no worse in younger women or those who had never been pregnant before.
While a woman goes through pregnancy, the amount of estrogen and progesterone hormones in the body increase.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies