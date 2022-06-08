New fears that UK will breach international law with plan to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Government legal adviser warns it cannot be argued ‘credibly’ that there is no alternative to unilateral move
New fears have been raised in government that the UK will breach international law if it ploughs ahead with plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In leaked correspondence, a senior legal adviser warned it could not be argued “credibly” that there is no alternative to unilaterally overriding the Brexit agreement.
It would be “very difficult” for the government to make that case, the adviser has told ministers, according to the PoliticsHome website which has seen the correspondence.
