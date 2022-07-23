Jump to content
Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits

New figure of £42.5bn slipped out by Treasury as MPs head home for summer recess

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 21 July 2022 20:32
Brexit: Exploring the hidden costs

The Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10bn compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU, ministers have admitted.

The Treasury slipped out an “updated government estimated of the financial settlement” in a written ministerial statement on Thursday as MPs headed back to their constituencies for summer recess.

The statement, from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which “shows an increase against the original range”.

