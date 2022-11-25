Jump to content

‘Recklessly irresponsible’ Brexit rush to axe EU laws is putting safety standards at risk, watchdogs warn

Trading standards officers fear ‘recklessly irresponsible’ legislation poses danger to public

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 25 November 2022 00:02
<p>The Retained EU Law Bill was drawn up by Jacob Rees-Mogg when he was business secretary </p>

The Retained EU Law Bill was drawn up by Jacob Rees-Mogg when he was business secretary

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standards on food safety, animal welfare and consumer rights are all under threat from the government’s “recklessly irresponsible” bid to axe EU laws in a matter of months, safety watchdogs have warned.

Civil servants are rushing to rewrite reams of existing regulations because the former so-called Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg wants to cleanse the country of rules that originated in Brussels by the end of 2023.

Trading standards officers have now said they are concerned that ministers’ plans could see dangerous products end up on British shelves, new diseases taking hold on farms, and scammers given new opportunities to rip people off.

