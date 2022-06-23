Brexit has left ‘enduring scars’ on EU nationals living in UK, research finds
Report released on sixth anniversary of referendum finds ‘significant and mostly negative’ feelings about EU withdrawal
Six years on from the EU referendum, Brexit has left “enduring scars” on European nationals living in the UK, according to a new study.
Two-thirds of UK-resident EU and EEA citizens taking part in the survey said Brexit had “significantly – and mostly negatively – affected their feelings about Britain”, said researchers from the University of Birmingham and Lancaster University.
And many of the 364 people questioned said that Brexit had prompted them to reconsider their future in the UK and undermined their trust in British institutions and politicians.
