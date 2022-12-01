Jump to content

More than 40% of British exports have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit

Government’s new trade red tape likely to hit long-term productivity, trade economists warn

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 29 November 2022 15:20
Jeremy Hunt rejects OBR forecast for 4% GDP loss from Brexit

More than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit, new figures show.

Trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale.

They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place.

