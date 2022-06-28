The government’s failure to impose full import controls on food coming from the EU since Brexit has exposed the UK to increased risk of sub-standard products reaching the shelves, a new report has warned.

The report by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the implementation of full checks by the end of 2023 at the latest should be a “priority” for ministers.

Prior to Brexit, food imported from the EU was certified for safety by European authorities, but due to EU withdrawal the job now falls on the UK.