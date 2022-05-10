Boris Johnson warned he risks EU sanctions with assault on Human Rights Act

Measures at heart of Queen’s Speech designed to show UK is shaking off Brussels ‘fetters’ following Brexit

Rob Merrick,Andrew Woodcock
Tuesday 10 May 2022 15:53
Comments
<p>The prime minister, Boris Johnson </p>

The prime minister, Boris Johnson

(REUTERS)

Britain risks sanctions from Europe over plans to water down human rights protections, to be unveiled by Boris Johnson on Tuesday, an expert on EU law has warned.

An assault on the Human Rights Act is at the heart of a Queen’s Speech billed by the prime minister as a chance for the post-Brexit UK to shake off the fetters of EU regulation and strike out on its own in areas ranging from animal welfare to gene-editing and financial services.

But experts warn that replacing the Act – which embeds the European Convention on Human Rights in UK law – with a British Bill of Rights will have a devastating impact on the country’s influence internationally.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in