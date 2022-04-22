Brexit: Boris Johnson suggests fourth delay to import checks after warning over trade ‘collapse’
PM speaks of hopes that technology will make inspections ‘obsolete’
Boris Johnson has all but confirmed that Brexit import controls on goods from Europe due to take effect in July will be delayed for a fourth time.
Experts have warned of a “collapse” in trade if the checks are implemented on 1 July at a time of fast-rising prices and falling consumer confidence.
Now, Mr Johnson has sent a strong signal that he will postpone the introduction of “sanitary and phytosanitary” inspections on agrifood imports and plant products, declaring that he wants “minimal friction” at the UK’s borders with the EU.
