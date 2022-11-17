Jump to content

Brexit’s stark impact on UK food prices confirmed by Bank of England official

Wages are worth less as direct result of departure from EU, says Monetary Policy Committe member

Liam James
Wednesday 16 November 2022 21:48
Andrew Bailey says that UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU

Brexit has added 6 per cent to UK food prices, a Bank of England official has said as inflation hit a 41-year high.

Dr Swati Dhingra also said British workers had taken a 2 per cent real terms cut in their wages due to the UK’s departure from the EU, as members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appeared before parliament’s treasury committee.

Living standards are under immense pressure around the globe this year due to record inflation, particularly in food and energy prices, but Dr Dhingra said Britain would suffer more as a direct result of having left the EU.

