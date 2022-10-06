‘Window of opportunity’ to end Brexit impasse over Irish border, says Dublin

Ireland’s deputy prime minister has said that a “window of opportunity” exists to resolve the row over the post-Brexit border within the next few weeks.

Leo Varadkar said that the Northern Ireland protocol governing arrangements at the border with the Republic may have been “too strict” and said there was “further flexibility for some changes”.

His optimistic assessment came as UK officials resumed technical talks on the issue by video-link with the European Commission for the first time since February, and foreign secretary James Cleverly prepared to host his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney for talks over dinner in London.