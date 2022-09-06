A trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “last thing” Britain needs during the cost of living crisis, a senior Irish government minister has warned Liz Truss.

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney urged Ms Truss – named the new Tory leader and next prime minister on Monday – urged her to consider the consequences of her plan to override the protocol.

Mr Coveney said the UK and EU could still achieve a “sensible compromise” if the incoming PM softens her approach on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.