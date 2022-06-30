16% of public still believe Brexit is going well, poll finds

Small minority of public still looking on the bright side

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 30 June 2022 17:29
Comments
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg is the minister for Brexit opportunities </p>

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the minister for Brexit opportunities

(AFP via Getty Images)

A full 16 per cent of the British public still believe Brexit is going well, a new poll has found.

A new survey by pollsters YouGov found a significant majority of people, 54 per cent, think Britain's EU exit is going badly, with 20 per cent saying neither.

The number of people saying Brexit is going badly has ticked up steadily since the end of the transition period in January 2021.

