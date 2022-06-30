Britain ‘at war with America over Ireland and Brexit’, says Gordon Brown

The UK is "at war" with the United States over Ireland and Brexit, Gordon Brown has said.
The former Labour prime minister said Boris Johnson's government would never be able to sign a trade deal with the US until the issues were solved.
It comes as Boris Johnson escalates the row over the territory with controversial new legislation.
