The UK has promised to push ahead with a bid to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal despite a “very, very positive” meeting with Irish ministers.
The British government on Friday confirmed that it would not withdraw the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which would overwrite parts of the accord to be more to the UK's liking.
The EU is already taking legal action against the British government over the protocol, which Brussels says the UK is not enforcing properly.
