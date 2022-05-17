Brexit: Lorry drivers ‘need 700 pages of documents partly written in Latin’ to export UK goods to EU
Red tape is far worse for British exports to the EU than to Northern Ireland, Marks and Spencer chief warns
Brexit red tape is far worse for British exports to the EU than to Northern Ireland, a store chief is warning – with some information demanded in Latin and a particular typeface.
Archie Norman, the chair of Marks and Spencer, revealed the mountain of bureaucracy that is making international trade impossible for small producers, leading many to give up entirely.
The UK is preparing legislation to shred the Northern Ireland Protocol, arguing talks with the EU have failed to make the progress necessary to remove costly red tape.
