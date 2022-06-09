Former government lawyer dismisses UK argument over Northern Ireland Protocol
‘Remains to be seen’ whether plans compatible with international law
A former government lawyer has dismissed an expected legal justification from UK ministers over plans to override plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol – a key part of the Brexit treaty.
It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to table contentious legislation on the Protocol, which governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as soon as next week, despite warnings of a trade war.
Boris Johnson has previously insisted the move would not flout international law, saying the “higher duty of the UK government in international law is to the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process”.
