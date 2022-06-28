Brexit: Theresa May calls PM’s patriotism into question as she condemns his bid to override Northern Ireland protocol

Bill will break law and ‘diminish’ UK in eyes of world and will not work, says former prime minister

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 28 June 2022 17:42
Theresa May attacks government over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Theresa May has called Boris Johnson’s patriotism into question as she declared she will not support his bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol which he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit withdrawal deal in 2019.

In a scathing intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said that legislation put forward unilaterally by the government would breach international law, and would lose the UK the respect of countries elsewhere in the world.

And she told MPs she did not believe Mr Johnson’s controversial plan would solve the problems created by his decision to draw a customs border down the Irish Sea with his Brexit deal – something which she previously said “no UK prime minister could ever agree to”.

