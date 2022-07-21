Jump to content
Brexit red tape: Bookings of UK musicians at EU’s biggest festivals crash by 45%

Exclusive: Figures seen as clear evidence of impact of ‘dud deal’ – now touring has recovered from Covid

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 20 July 2022 18:00
David Frost dismisses Elton John's anger over Brexit touring crisis

Bookings of UK musicians at the EU’s biggest festivals have crashed by 45 per cent, in the starkest evidence yet of the damage from the Brexit trade deal.

The agreement – which inflicted punishing costs and red tape by removing visa-free touring – is being blamed for the huge slump in appearances at the events in Spain, Hungary and Germany.

At last week’s Benicassim alternative music festival, near Valencia, just 14 UK artists played – down from an average of 24 between 2017 and 2019, the figures show.

