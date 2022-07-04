Civil servants hold ‘Remain bias’ and resist Brexit reforms, claims UK attorney general
‘I’ll say it – I have seen resistance,’ says Suella Braverman
Civil servants are blocking the government’s efforts to cut EU legislation after Brexit because they hold a “Remain bias”, attorney general Suella Braverman has claimed.
The cabinet minister said she had battled with officials who are unable “to conceive of the possibility of life outside of the EU”.
“Some of the biggest battles you face as a minister are, in the nicest possible way, with Whitehall and internally with civil servants, as opposed to your political battles in the chamber,” Ms Braverman told the Sunday Telegraph.
