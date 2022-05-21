UK scientists stripped of leadership roles for Europe-wide projects in fresh Brexit clash

Promised participation in £80bn Horizon programme is ‘collateral damage’ from rows over Northern Ireland

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Saturday 21 May 2022 20:02
UK scientists are being stripped of leadership roles for Europe-wide projects, in fresh evidence of how Brexit clashes are damaging vital research cooperation.

The EU has told a Cambridge University astrophysicist studying the Milky Way that he cannot be in charge of a new project – because the UK is not part of the £80bn Horizon Europe programme.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was meant to rescue participation – to pool talent and ideas to achieve scientific breakthroughs – but his plans to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol continue to block that.

