Stalled Brexit talks driving higher UK energy bills, industry warns

Stalled Brexit talks are pushing up UK energy bills by hundreds of millions of pounds a year, the power industry has claimed.

Some of Britain's electricity is supplied through undersea inter-connectors from France, Belgium and the Netherlands – with imports kicking in when demand is highest.

But the UK's exit from the EU's single market at the start of 2021 left it using a more inefficient system for buying electricity through the connectors, which has driven up prices.