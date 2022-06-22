Brexit: Ministers warned against trade deal with Gulf states over ‘appalling’ human rights record
Trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan kicking off talks in Saudi Arabia
Boris Johnson’s government has been warned against a post-Brexit free trade deal with a group Gulf states over the “appalling” record on human rights.
Union chiefs and campaigners urged ministers to rethink its approach as talks on a deal between the UK and six Gulf nations kick off on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia.
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet representatives of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) in Riyadh to begin negotiations with the bloc.
