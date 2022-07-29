The UK’s high animal welfare standards face a “clear and present danger” from post-Brexit trade deals without tougher government rules, a study is warning.

Domestic farming will be undercut if the “soft” approach of the Australia and New Zealand negotiations continues in talks with countries with “less qualms” about quality, it argues.

The alarm is raised over a hoped-for agreement with India – which Boris Johnson has promised will be struck in October – because it “has many animal rights practices prohibited at home”.