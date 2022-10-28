Brexit: One in five small businesses now unable to trade with EU
British Chambers of Commerce urges government to ‘cut red tape on UK-EU goods movements’
One in five small UK exporters are unable to trade with the EU because of barriers created by Brexit, according to a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), sparking calls for Rishi Sunak to act on costs and red tape.
The survey also revealed that businesses are in the dark about promised new trade deals with the rest of the world – despite ministers claiming that these are a priority.
The business group is now urging the new government to adopt its proposals to reduce bureaucracy at the borders, almost two years after Boris Johnson’s “fantastic” trade deal was signed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies