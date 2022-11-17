Hopes for Brexit US trade deal fade after Rishi Sunak meeting with Joe Biden
PM says there are other ways the countries can cooperate and that speed is not priority
Rishi Sunak has signalled that the UK has given up on signing a trade deal with the US before the next general election.
Asked whether the agreement would materialise the prime minister said there were "lots of different ways" the US and UK could cooperate on trade.
And he said his approach would be one "where we don't sacrifice quality for speed" – hinting at further delays.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies