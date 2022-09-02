Bristol Zoo will close after 186 years this weekend.

The zoo opened its doors in Clifton in 1836, making it the fifth oldest zoo in the world. It still has many of its original Victorian buildings, such as its gate house, old giraffe house and monkey temple.

Its owner, the Bristol Zoological Society, made the decision to close it due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic, and focus its resources on its sister site in south Gloucestershire.