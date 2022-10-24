Jump to content

Britain’s first settlers were two ‘genetically and culturally distinct’ populations

Study adds to ‘emerging picture of Palaeolithic Europe, which is one of a changing and dynamic population,’ reports Matt Mathers

Monday 24 October 2022 16:24
<p>Human remains from Kendrick’s Cave (North Wales) which date to around 13,600 year old</p>

Human remains from Kendrick’s Cave (North Wales) which date to around 13,600 year old

(R Stevens)

Two groups of Paleolithic humans with distinct origins and cultures migrated to Britain at the end of the last ice age, new genetic data reveals for the first time.

Researchers analysed the DNA of humans who lived in Southwest England and North Wales more than 13,500 years ago – the oldest obtained in the British Isles so far.

The researchers from University College London,  the Natural History Museum and the Francis Crick Institute examined DNA obtained from Gough’s Cave, Somerset and Kendricks’s Cave in North Wales.

