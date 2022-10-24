Britain’s first settlers were two ‘genetically and culturally distinct’ populations

Two groups of Paleolithic humans with distinct origins and cultures migrated to Britain at the end of the last ice age, new genetic data reveals for the first time.

Researchers analysed the DNA of humans who lived in Southwest England and North Wales more than 13,500 years ago – the oldest obtained in the British Isles so far.

The researchers from University College London, the Natural History Museum and the Francis Crick Institute examined DNA obtained from Gough’s Cave, Somerset and Kendricks’s Cave in North Wales.