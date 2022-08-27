Jump to content
British brothers, 7 and 9, drown in swimming pool on holiday in Germany

Prosecutors are investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 26 August 2022 23:24
<p>The two brothers were in a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen when they disappeared </p>

The two brothers were in a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen when they disappeared

(Getty/iStock)

Two British brothers have drowned while swimming on holiday in an outdoor pool in Germany.

The children, aged seven and nine, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen, according to authorities.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne, but later died.

