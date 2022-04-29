British geologist facing death penalty in Iraq for ‘smuggling broken pottery’
‘We have days to save him before sentencing,’ family say
A retired British geologist is facing the death penalty in Iraq after being arrested at the airport over shards of broken pottery, according to his family.
Jim Fitton is due to stand trial in May accused of attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out of the country, they said.
The 66-year-old had picked up shards of broken pottery – after being assured they had no value – on a visit to a historical site, according to a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release.
