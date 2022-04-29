British geologist facing death penalty in Iraq for ‘smuggling broken pottery’

‘We have days to save him before sentencing,’ family say

Zoe Tidman
Friday 29 April 2022 18:49
<p>Jim Fitton is due to stand trial in May</p>

Jim Fitton is due to stand trial in May

(Family handout/PA)

A retired British geologist is facing the death penalty in Iraq after being arrested at the airport over shards of broken pottery, according to his family.

Jim Fitton is due to stand trial in May accused of attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out of the country, they said.

The 66-year-old had picked up shards of broken pottery – after being assured they had no value – on a visit to a historical site, according to a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in