A group of Dutch fishermen have rescued a British man clinging for days to a buoy after his inflatable kayak capsized while crossing the English Channel to France.

The man, 28, survived a two-day wait in the middle of the sea on a diet of seaweed and mussels, wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, according to reports.

The kayaker was rescued at 11am on Thursday morning by the crew of cutter ship De Madelaine from Urk, the Netherlands, according to newspaper De Telegraaf.