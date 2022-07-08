‘I won’t miss him’: French finance minister attacks Boris and Brexit

A French government minister has lashed out at Boris Johnson claiming that his resignation demonstrates populism and Brexit were not a good mix.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, also added that the outgoing prime minister’s legacy amounted to very little and, for good measure, that he personally would not miss Johnson.

Scandal-ridden Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as Prime Minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers, but said he would stay on until his successor was chosen.