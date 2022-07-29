BT and Openreach workers begin two day strike in first national telecoms walkout in 35 years
Strike involves mpre than 30,000 engineers who maintain digital infrastructure and around 9,000 call centre workers
Tens of thousands of BT and Openreach workers are striking in a dispute over pay.
Across the UK, 40,000 Communications Workers Union (CWU) engineers and call centre workers within the company walked out on Friday.
The CWU said it is the first national telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever among call centre workers.
