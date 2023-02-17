Campaigners have welcomed a three-month extension to the government’s £2 cap on bus fares introduced in England to save services hit by a post-Covid slump in passenger numbers.

The promotional scheme was due to expire at the end of March but will now run until 30 June after the Department for Transport (DfT) found an extra £75 million for operators to keep it running.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith, said half of bus users have no other transport option available “so this funding is welcome news.”