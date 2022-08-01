Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scientists discover genetics behind how butterflies can disguise themselves as leaves

New evidence has emerged in favour of Darwin contemporary Alfred Russel Wallace’s theory of natural selection in oak leaf butterflies, Andy Gregory reports

Monday 01 August 2022 16:05
Comments
<p>When the blue and yellow-topped wings of Kallima butterflies are folded back, they resemble dead leaves</p>

When the blue and yellow-topped wings of Kallima butterflies are folded back, they resemble dead leaves

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Scientists are hailing a newfound understanding of how butterflies are able to use their wings to camouflage themselves to look like leaves.

Kallima – also known as “oak leaf” – butterflies are among the most well-known and striking examples of animals which use leaf mimicry to protect themselves from predators.

They do so by flapping their vibrant blue, black and orange wings to reveal dull brown undersides strongly resembling dead, decaying leaves.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in