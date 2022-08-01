Scientists discover genetics behind how butterflies can disguise themselves as leaves

Scientists are hailing a newfound understanding of how butterflies are able to use their wings to camouflage themselves to look like leaves.

Kallima – also known as “oak leaf” – butterflies are among the most well-known and striking examples of animals which use leaf mimicry to protect themselves from predators.

They do so by flapping their vibrant blue, black and orange wings to reveal dull brown undersides strongly resembling dead, decaying leaves.