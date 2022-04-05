New cancer treatment uses body’s cellular waste disposal to flag harmful proteins
The new treatment ‘provides hope of treating diseases previously thought to be undruggable’
A new cancer treatment is being developed by scientists that utilises the body’s waste disposal system to flag harmful proteins.
Unlike other cancer drugs - which block the function of harmful proteins - this new medicine eradicates them completely.
The new anti-cancer drugs are already producing some good results and are expected to be used more in the future after the opening of the Centre for Protein Degradation, which will house fifteen researchers using the pioneering new treatment programme.
