Cannabis treatments can help in reducing severe anxiety in young people, according to a new study.

Researchers at Orygen Youth Health, in Australia, found young people with treatment-resistant anxiety saw a 42 per cent reduction in severity and impairment after using Cannabidiol for 12 weeks – also known as CBD oil.

Orygen’s Professor Paul Amminger, who led the study, said: “The young people had fewer panic attacks and could do things which they were previously unable to do like leave the house, go to school, participate in social situations, eat at restaurants, take public transport or attend appointments by themselves.